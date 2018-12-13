The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

India, All India

Ashok Gehlot likely to be named Rajasthan CM, announcement soon: report

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 2:58 pm IST

Ashok Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a separate meeting with Sachin Pilot, prior to meeting Ashok Gehlot at his Delhi residence. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a separate meeting with Sachin Pilot, prior to meeting Ashok Gehlot at his Delhi residence. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot appears to be emerging as the favourite for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, after party president Rahul Gandhi held hectic deliberations with senior leaders including him.

It is advantage Gehlot, sources to news agency PTI said, after he came out of Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is also a strong contender for the post. However, Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.

Rahul Gandhi also held a separate meeting with Pilot, prior to meeting Gehlot.

Announcement on who will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is expected on Thursday evening in Jaipur, where new Congress lawmakers will meet to formally name their leader.

Tags: ashok gehlot, rahul gandhi, rajasthan assembly election 2018, sachin pilot, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

2

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

3

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

4

Beware: Your digital identity on sale. Price - less than $50

5

OnePlus announces 6T McLaren Edition on 5th Anniversary, for Rs 50,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham