Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

21-yr-old medical student strangled inside her hostel room in Maharashtra

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Akanksha Anil Deshmukh was found unconscious in her room by warden of hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College on Wednesday.

The autopsy at the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital revealed that she died of strangulation, police said. (Representational Image)
Aurangabad: A 21-year-old woman medical student was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person in a college hostel in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said.

Akanksha Anil Deshmukh, hailing from Beed district, was found unconscious in her room by a warden of the hostel at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The autopsy at the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital revealed that she died of strangulation, DCP Khade said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered by the city police, he said.

No arrest was made so far in this connection, police said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.

The woman was pursuing a physiotherapy course at the college, police added.

Tags: aurangabad, maharashtra crime, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)

