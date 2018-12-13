21-yr-old medical student strangled inside her hostel room in Maharashtra

Akanksha Anil Deshmukh was found unconscious in her room by warden of hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College on Wednesday.

Aurangabad: A 21-year-old woman medical student was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person in a college hostel in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said.

Akanksha Anil Deshmukh, hailing from Beed district, was found unconscious in her room by a warden of the hostel at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The autopsy at the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital revealed that she died of strangulation, DCP Khade said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered by the city police, he said.

No arrest was made so far in this connection, police said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.

The woman was pursuing a physiotherapy course at the college, police added.