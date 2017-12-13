The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017

 LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's double century powers India to 392
 
India, All India

Ram setu integral to Indian heritage, don't meddle with it: Ravi Shankar

ANI
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also said it is an answer to the people who did not believe that Ram Setu is man-made.

 While Prasad welcomed the revelation, Rijiju went on to say that it is an answer to people who did not believe the Ram Setu is man-made. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday called the Ram Setu an important part of Indian heritage and said that nobody should meddle with it.

His reaction came after a US television show cited scientists to state that the Ram Setu, that connects India and Sri Lanka, is not a natural phenomenon, but is man-made.

Addressing the media outside the Parliament, Prasad welcomed this revelation and stated that nobody could tamper with Ram Setu.

"It came to our knowledge that Ram Setu is man-made and the stones are thousand years old..we welcome this revelation. But would like to say that there should not be any kind of meddling or tempering with the sanctity of Ram Setu as it is a very important part of Indian culture," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it is an answer to the people who did not believe that Ram Setu is man-made.

Also Read: Ram Setu man-made, coral cannot form mid-ocean: Subramanian Swamy

"It is an international research. And the people who said that there is nothing like Ram Setu and it is just an Adam's bridge, it is an answer to them," he said.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said that his party always believed that Ram Setu exists.

"It was revealed long back by NASA, and the Ram Setu photograph was shown by Nasa long back and we all believe in this," he added.

An American science channel on Tuesday restarted the debate on the Ram Setu, saying that there exists evidence suggesting that the bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka was man-made not natural.

Science Channel, as part of a promo for an upcoming show titled What on Earth, has interviewed an archaeologist who says, "The rocks on top of the sand actually pre-date the sand. So there is more to the story."

The Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is wrapped in mystery and mythology. 

Tags: ram setu, kiren rijiju, ravi shankar prasad, rajiv shukla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

