On his 10th visit to India, Prince Charles visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 5:46 pm IST

His visit comes a day after the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated.

 Prince Charles paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs. Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib here on Wednesday. Prince Charles was bestowed a 'Siropa', robe of honour, and was given a warm welcome by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Moreover, he paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs. Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit.

His visit comes a day after the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world. This is Prince Charles' 10th official visit to India.

His engagements in the national capital include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said.

