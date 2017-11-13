Rajasthan police arrests 1 'gau rakshak' for killing man transporting cows

The cow vigilantes allegedly shot the Muslim man and threw his body before a moving train in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Several members of Meo Muslim community gathered outside Alwar hospital and demanded action against the cow vigilantes responsible for Ummar Khan’s death. (Photo: Asian Age)

Alwar: The Rajasthan home minister on Monday said the police have arrested one suspect in the case involving murder of a Muslim man allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar district on Friday.

Ummar Khan along with two others, Tahir Muhammad and Tahir Khan, was transporting cows to Bharatpur in Rajasthan from Mewat in Haryana when they were waylaid by a mob and assaulted.

Ummar, 32, died of a bullet wound. His body was found on the railway track around 12 km from the Ramgarh police station. The two others got minor injuries and ran away from the scene. Muhammad is being treated at a hospital in Haryana.

Read: Rajasthan man shot dead for transporting cows, body thrown on railway track

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that five cows, including a dead one, were fond in the vehicle. “Later a body was found, which a family claimed belonged to its member. Body was sent for post-mortem,” he added.

Kataria said that the police on Sunday registered a case in the matter and also arrested one suspect, adding that other culprits will also be arrested soon.

“We don't have enough manpower to control every situation in all cities in time,” the minister said. “It can't yet be said what is actually the case. We are sure the case will be solved soon and the culprit will be punished,” he added.

Sher Muhammad, chairman of the Meo Panchayat of Alwar alleged that Ummar was killed by cow vigilantes, who threw his body before a moving train after shooting him.

Maulana Hanif, vice president of Jamait-Ul- Rajasthan, said that the body was disfigured “to remove evidence. The family members recognised Ummar with the help of his slippers.