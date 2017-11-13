The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

As air quality deteriorates, SC to hear plea today to curb rising pollution in Delhi-NCR

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 11:11 am IST

The fresh plea seeks direction to Centre and states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning.

The plea also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. (Photo: File)
 The plea also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear itself a fresh plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.

"We cannot ignore the pollution," the bench said adding that it will hear the plea today itself after finishing the matters listed on its board.

The fresh plea seeks direction to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning.

It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

Tags: supreme court, delhi pollution, stubble burning, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

