The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul meets HAL employees, slams Centre for 'snatching' their deal

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2018, 3:59 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Modi government over Rs 58,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal accusing PM Modi of 'corruption'.

Gandhi, who is 'standing in support' of HAL, will meet and interact with the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Gandhi, who is 'standing in support' of HAL, will meet and interact with the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi will meet employees of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL on Saturday, amid allegations and counter-allegations over the Rafale fighter jet deal and its offset clause.

Scaling up his attack on Narendra Modi government, Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Dassault, the firm that makes the Rafale jet, has been pressured by the government to select Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as its offset partner, instead of the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The government has rubbished Gandhi's claim.

Gandhi, who is "standing in support" of HAL, will meet and interact with the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru.

The Congress chief said there was a need to "defend the dignity of India's defenders" as he accused the government of "snatching" the Rafale offset contract from HAL.

"HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani," the Congress president tweeted ahead of his visit.

"Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL's employees. Join me outside HAL HQ," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Modi government over the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal accusing the prime minister of "corruption".

Tags: rahul gandhi, hal, rafale deal, pm modi, modi government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

2

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

3

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

4

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

5

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham