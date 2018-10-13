Imperial moustache, royal attire: Union min Harsh Vardhan plays 'Janak' in Ramleela

As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about clean environment.

Before, the start of the programme, the minister also tweeted that he was going to play the role of King Janak, father of Sita. (Photo: @drharshvardhan | Twitter)

New Delhi: Donning traditional silk costumes, a gleaming crown and speaking chaste Hindi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday assumed a different role -- legendary king Janak of Mithila -- at a Ramleela event, and made sure he conveyed the message on importance of clean environment.

The Environment Minister tried his hand in acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, "I know you wish to live in a natural environment."

And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to healthy life, he said.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also performed in previous Ramleela in New Delhi, among others.