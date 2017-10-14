The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The visitors will hope to travel back home with the T20 trophy at least, after having lost the ODI series 4-1 against a formidable Indian side. (Photo: PTI) LIVE | India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy
 
India, All India

Visiting temples in Gujarat won't fetch votes: Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 8:31 pm IST

Ravi Shankar also condemned Cong over its criticism of EC's decision to not announce Gujarat poll dates with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked former home minister P Chidambaram after he joined many eminent citizens in writing a letter to the government against its move to deport Rohingya Muslims. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked former home minister P Chidambaram after he joined many eminent citizens in writing a letter to the government against its move to deport Rohingya Muslims. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday today took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his visits to several temples in poll-bound Gujarat, saying that paying obeisance to gods will not get him votes.

Seeking to corner the Congress over the issue of development, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it did everything when it was in power at the Centre to ensure that the Sardar Sarovar project was not completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently inaugurated the project, which aims to bring irrigation and drinking waters to parts of the state, and the BJP believes that it will be a vote-catching issue in the assembly polls.

"I am getting curious as Rahul Gandhi is visiting temples and paying obeisance to gods with sincerity. I am told that social media has highlighted that local leaders told him about how to do 'aarti'," Prasad said, making light of the Congress vice president's visits to temples.

Political watchers believe that Gandhi's temple visits is an attempt by the Congress to counter the BJP's Hindutva plank in the state.

Prasad then launched an attack at him, saying, "Rahul Gandhi ji, paying obeisance to gods does not get you votes. Your work gets. It is necessary to know what your government had done to Gujarat. The Congress conspired to cause as much difficulty as it could to stop Sardar Sarovar project from completion."

Prasad also attacked former home minister P Chidambaram after he joined many eminent citizens in writing a letter to the government against its move to deport Rohingya Muslims.

He wondered as to how Chidambaram, who had replaced Shivraj Patil as home minister following the Mumbai terror attack, could be so "oblivious" to national security.

Prasad also condemned the Congress over its criticism of the Election Commission's decision to not announce Gujarat poll dates with that of Himachal Pradesh, saying it was uncalled for.

"Congress should fight us in Gujarat. Such attacks and allegations against constitutional bodies are uncalled for," he said.

Tags: congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, ravi shankar prasad, narendra modi, gujarat elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE | India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy

2

Railways Diwali gift for passengers: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani now cheaper, faster

3

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

4

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

5

Someone has to put an end to her lies: After legal notice, Aditya to file defamation case against Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham