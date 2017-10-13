SC seeks reply of Ryan group owners on a plea to cancel anticipatory bail

The plea by Thakur alleges that HC order granting interim bail and extending the relief was 'erroneous' and should be set aside.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also sought the response of the CBI which is investigating the death of Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead with his throat slit in Gurgaon's Ryan International School washroom on September 8. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Ryan group owners on a plea to cancel their anticipatory bail granted by Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the death of a 7-year-old student in a Gurgaon school run by it.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, issued notice to the Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto and posted the matter for further hearing on October 30.

The plea filed by Pradyuman's father Barun Chandra Thakur, sought cancellation of their interim bail granted by the High Court on October 7. The High Court had on September 28 stayed the arrest of the three trustees of the Ryan group who had sought anticipatory bail in this case.

On October 5, the CBSE had told the apex court that the gruesome killing of a minor boy of Gurugram school took place due to the "negligence" of its administration as drivers, conductors were allowed to use washrooms meant only for kids and staff.

The plea by Thakur alleges that the High Court order granting interim bail and its order extending the relief was "erroneous" and should be set aside.

The petition said that CBI's investigation was at a preliminary stage and granting interim bail to the respondents now "frustrates the criminal justice delivery system".

The Pintos, who are based in Mumbai, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court as they apprehended arrest in the case after the school was accused of negligence in the death of the minor boy.

The Bombay High Court had rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of the three trustees but granted them interim protection from arrest for a day to enable them to file an appeal.