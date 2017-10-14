The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 13, 2017

India, All India

Kejriwal points out deteriorating law, order, writes letter to Lt Guv over stolen WagonR

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 9:36 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 9:37 pm IST

Kejriwal also wondered what people of Delhi should expect when the CM's car gets stolen from outside the secretariat.

Kejriwal's blue Wagon-R, which he used till the 2015 Assembly election and in many ways helped cement his 'aam aadmi' image, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Kejriwal's blue Wagon-R, which he used till the 2015 Assembly election and in many ways helped cement his 'aam aadmi' image, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shot off a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft of his car points towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal also wondered what the people of Delhi should expect when the chief minister's car gets stolen from outside the secretariat, which is the headquarters of the local administration.

"My Wagon-R car was stolen outside the Delhi Secretariat. My car getting stolen is a small matter. But the fact that it went missing outside the Delhi Secretariat reflects the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," Kejriwal wrote.

He went on to take a jibe at the Delhi Police saying that upon receiving his letter, the police will try to paint a rosy picture of law and order in the city by sharing favourable statistics.

"What can the common men expect in a state where the chief minister's car goes missing? Delhi's law and order has been rapidly deteriorating over the last few months. Police and law and order comes directly under you. Please make the system robust. We are ready to cooperate," he wrote.

Kejriwal's blue Wagon-R, which he used till the 2015 Assembly election and in many ways helped cement his 'aam aadmi' image, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

The hatchback was being used by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary over the last few months.

