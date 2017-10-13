The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

23 million child brides in India, says SC after criminalising sex with minor wife

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 10:07 am IST

The SC also referred to a National Family Health Survey report revealing that 26.8 per cent women were married before 18 years.

A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta, which criminalised sex with a minor wife in a landmark verdict on Wednesday, referred to a study conducted on child marriages, based on 2011 census. (Photo: Representational/File)
 A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta, which criminalised sex with a minor wife in a landmark verdict on Wednesday, referred to a study conducted on child marriages, based on 2011 census. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: Expressing dismay over an alarming figure of 23 million child brides in the country, the Supreme Court has said one out of every five marriages violated laws prohibiting child marriage.

A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta, which criminalised sex with a minor wife in a landmark verdict on Wednesday, referred to a study conducted on child marriages, based on 2011 census.

"It was found that three per cent girls in the age group of 10 to 14 years were got married and about 20 per cent girls were married before attaining the age of 19 years.

"Unfortunately, this report deals with girls below the age of 19 years and not 18 years, but the report does indicate that more than 20 per cent girls in this country are married before attaining the age of 18 years. Therefore, more than one out of every 5 marriages violates provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act," it said.

It also referred to a National Family Health Survey report revealing that 26.8 per cent women were married before 18 years.

The figure, however, has come down from the year 2005-06 when the precentage was as high as 47.4.

"The counter affidavit of Union of India refers to the National Family Health Survey (of 2005) in which it is stated that 46 per cent of women in India between the ages of 18 and 29 years were married before the age of 18 years.

"It is also estimated, interestingly but disturbingly, that there are about 23 million child brides in the country," Justice Lokur said in his judgement.

Concurring with Justice Lokur's view, Justice Gupta, who wrote a separate concurring judgement, said the figures were "startling".

"In the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2015-2016 some startling figures are revealed. It was found that at the time of carrying out the survey in 2014, amongst women in the age group of 20-24 years, almost 26.8 per cent women were married before they attained the age of 18 years, i.e. more than one out of four marriages was of a girl child," he said.

The report also revealed that in urban areas, the percentage was 17.5 while in rural areas it was 31.5 per cent.

As per the NFHS 2015-16, nearly 8 per cent girls between 15-19 years of age were already mothers or pregnant at the time of the survey.

As per the data, 13 per cent under-18 girls in Delhi were married which has come down from 22.7 per cent recorded in 2005-06.

The top court also expressed concern over the health of the girl child saying a child bride is doubly prone to health problems than a grown up woman.

"The World Health Organisation, in a Report dealing with the issue of child brides found that though 11 per cent of the births worldwide are amongst adolescents, they account for 23 per cent of the overall burden of diseases. Therefore, a child bride is more than doubly prone to health problems than a grown up woman," it said.

It also referred to the National Plan of Action for Children, 2016, saying that the government of India itself has recognised the high rate of child marriages prevalent in the country which violates the basic rights of health, development and protection of the child.

"A perusal of the various reports and data placed before us clearly shows that marriage of the child not only violates the human rights of a child but also affects the health of the child," the bench said.

Tags: child brides, supreme court, child marriage, rape law
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham