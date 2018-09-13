The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST

India, All India

Violence in BHU campus, students attack policemen

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 6:12 am IST

The police had a tough time on Wednesday chasing the hostellers with batons, bursting tera gas shells and firing in the air.

Police personnel charge during a clash with Banaras Hindu University students in Varanasi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel charge during a clash with Banaras Hindu University students in Varanasi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Violence erupted on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Wednesday when hostellers indulged in violence,  resorted to brick batting and damaged motorcycles and university property.

The students alleged that students living in Birla hostel often took away food from the Aiyar hostel mess.

Aiyar hostel residents confronted a large number of such gate crashers on Wednesday morning and then sat on a dharna to protest against this which soon turned violent as Birla hostel residents attacked them. Birla hostel residents damaged the motorcycles of the Aiyar hostel residents, who are mostly science research scholars, and even damaged their room coolers.

The police had a tough time on Wednesday chasing the hostellers with batons, bursting tera gas shells and firing in the air. The situation took a turn for the worse when the residents of  Birla Hostel reportedly started hitting the policemen with bricks, who were standing outside their hostel to guard them.

Varanasi SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the campus  with heavy reinforcement but the students continued brick batting from the rooftop of the hostel.

According to Banaras Hindu University administration, the guilty students have been caught on the newly-installed CCTV cameras in the campus and action against them would be initiated soon.

Tags: banaras hindu university, cctv cameras

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham