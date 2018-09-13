Violence in BHU campus, students attack policemen

The police had a tough time on Wednesday chasing the hostellers with batons, bursting tera gas shells and firing in the air.

Lucknow: Violence erupted on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Wednesday when hostellers indulged in violence, resorted to brick batting and damaged motorcycles and university property.

The students alleged that students living in Birla hostel often took away food from the Aiyar hostel mess.

Aiyar hostel residents confronted a large number of such gate crashers on Wednesday morning and then sat on a dharna to protest against this which soon turned violent as Birla hostel residents attacked them. Birla hostel residents damaged the motorcycles of the Aiyar hostel residents, who are mostly science research scholars, and even damaged their room coolers.

The police had a tough time on Wednesday chasing the hostellers with batons, bursting tera gas shells and firing in the air. The situation took a turn for the worse when the residents of Birla Hostel reportedly started hitting the policemen with bricks, who were standing outside their hostel to guard them.

Varanasi SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh rushed to the campus with heavy reinforcement but the students continued brick batting from the rooftop of the hostel.

According to Banaras Hindu University administration, the guilty students have been caught on the newly-installed CCTV cameras in the campus and action against them would be initiated soon.