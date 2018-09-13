The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:35 AM IST

India, All India

Arun Jaitley rubbishes Vijay Mallya claims on meeting him

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 6:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 6:44 am IST

Mr Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India, denied the liquor baron's claim.

Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

London/New Delhi: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya said on Wednesday that he met the finance minister before leaving India, a sensational claim denied by Arun Jaitley as “factually false.”

Immediately after Mr Jaitley's sharp rebuttal, Mr Mallya appeared to tone down the seriousness of his comments, saying it was “not fair” to create a controversy over this issue as it was not a “formal meeting” and he only "happened to meet" the finance minister.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in the case regarding his extradition to India to face the trial on fraud and money laundering charges, was asked by reporters if he was "tipped off" to leave the country.

“I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the finance minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That is the truth,” he responded.

Mr Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in 2016 when Mallya left India, denied the liquor baron's claim. “Since 2014, I have never given him any appointment to meet me and the question of his having met me does not arise,” the finance minister said in a Facebook post.    

Tags: vijay mallya, arun jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham