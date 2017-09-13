The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:56 AM IST

India, All India

UP farmers get loan waivers of Rs 10

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 1:27 am IST

Worst kind of joke with our farmers, says Samajwadi spokesperson.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Munni Lal, a farmer in Hamirpur, may not have benefited from the loan waiver scheme of the Yogi Adityanath government but he has got his share of fame.

Munni Lal, a farmer from Umri village in Hamirpur, was among the beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme who dared to walk up to the media at a government function and expose the bungling in the loan waiver scheme.

Within a few hours, Munni Lal turned into a ‘TV star’ and the face of all that is wrong in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, UP minister of state Mannu Kori was distributing the cheques in Hamirpur to farmers under the loan waiver scheme.

Munni Lal received the cheque and when he saw it, he walked back to the stage and told the minister that he had a loan of Rs 50,000 and the government had given him merely Rs 215.

Another farmer, Babulal, also complained of receiving a loan waiver certificate of Rs 28,000 while he had a loan of Rs 50,000.

Some farmers were even more shocked to receive loan waiver certificates with amounts as low as Rs 10 and Rs 20 at the event.

The minister, Mannu Kori, who holds the portfolio of labour and employment exchange, said, “It might be due to some misprint in the certificate, the matter will be investigated and discrepancies will be corrected.”

The minister had distributed the certificates of farm loan waiver to 5,000 farmers and only 45 farmers who were called on stage to receive the certificates. Many of them complained of getting these low-value certificates.

Earlier, on September 8, similar incidents were reported from Barabanki district, where certificates were distributed to 5,000 farmers. Farmers in Barabanki had complained of receiving waiver certificates of Rs 12 and Rs 24.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ said, “Issuing waiver certificates of Rs 10 is the worst kind of joke that the government could have done with our farmers. Already distressed, these farmers will teach the government a good lesson.”

Tags: farmer loan waiver, yogi adityanath, sunil singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Fast food could help prevent melanoma: study

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 in India: specifications, release data, price

3

For love of gold: Rare tribesmen slaughtered by gold miners in Brazil

4

Watch: AIB and Kangana slam Bollywood's objectification of women in hilarious video

5

Rangoli blasts KRK after he slams Kangana, rakes up acid attack on her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham