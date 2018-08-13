The Asian Age | News



‘Want to be officer like father’, says son of Kashmir cop killed in encounter

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 4:56 pm IST

Parvaiz Ahmed laid down his life while countering a terrorist attack in Batmaloo area in Srinagar.

'I want to be an officer like my father; I want to take revenge for his death. His sacrifice will bear fruit for Jammu and Kashmir,' Ahmed's son Sahil said. (Photo: ANI)
  'I want to be an officer like my father; I want to take revenge for his death. His sacrifice will bear fruit for Jammu and Kashmir,' Ahmed's son Sahil said. (Photo: ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): The Special Operations Group personnel, Parvaiz Ahmed, died in a fierce encounter in Srinagar, but that couldn't kill the determination of his two minor sons - in fact, the incident has steeled up their grit. The brothers want to grow up as officers in security forces and smoke out terrorists.

Ahmed's mortal remains had not even reached his place but his 12-year-old son knew what the future course of his life is.

"I want to be an officer like my father; I want to take revenge for his death. His sacrifice will bear fruit for Jammu and Kashmir," said Sahil on Sunday.

Ahmed’s younger son is eight years old. Ahmed laid down his life while countering a terrorist attack in Batmaloo area in Srinagar.

Ahmed, who was part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter terrorism squad, was the only earning member of his family with 11 mouths to feed. With his death, the family is now clueless about their future. They have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government for support.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ahmed's father said, "I appeal to the state government to do justice to us. My son sacrificed his life for the country. There are children in the family and nobody is there to take care of them. I am old, I cannot look after them and there is no support for us without my son."

Ahmed's brother and uncle also made similar appeals, saying that all 11 members in their family were dependent on him, and appealed to the government to ensure that they were looked after well.

While condoling Ahmed's death, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kotranka sub-division Mohammad Shafiq Choudhary confirmed that his body was yet to reach his village in Rajouri district. The delay was due to the rough weather conditions in the state preventing helicopters from ferrying his remains to his people.

On Sunday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Batmaloo area. The search operation soon turned into an encounter after the terrorist fired upon the forces, which retaliated strongly, resulting in two accomplices of the terrorists being detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

