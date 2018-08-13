Somnath Chatterjee’s body to be donated to Kolkata hospital for medical research

Somnath Chatterjee, who was associated with CPI (M) for most of his life, had pledged to donate his body to medical science in 2004.

Somnath Chatterjee died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata following multiple organ failure. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s body will be handed over to West Bengal government-run SSKM hospital, in accordance with his pledge.

Somnath Chatterjee, who was associated with the Communist Party of India-Marxist for most of his life, had pledged to donate his body to medical science in 2004.

Chatterjee died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata following multiple organ failure. He was 89.

His body was taken to the state Assembly, where it was accorded a gun salute, and then to his residence.

Leaders across party lines condoled the death of Chatterjee, describing him as an outstanding parliamentarian who enriched Indian politics.

(With PTI inputs)