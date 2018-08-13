Somnath Chatterjee’s body to be donated to Kolkata hospital for medical research

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:55 PM IST
Somnath Chatterjee, who was associated with CPI (M) for most of his life, had pledged to donate his body to medical science in 2004.
Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s body will be handed over to West Bengal government-run SSKM hospital, in accordance with his pledge.
Somnath Chatterjee, who was associated with the Communist Party of India-Marxist for most of his life, had pledged to donate his body to medical science in 2004.
Chatterjee died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata following multiple organ failure. He was 89.
Read: Somnath Chatterjee, former Lok Sabha Speaker, dies of cardiac arrest at 89
His body was taken to the state Assembly, where it was accorded a gun salute, and then to his residence.
Leaders across party lines condoled the death of Chatterjee, describing him as an outstanding parliamentarian who enriched Indian politics.
(With PTI inputs)