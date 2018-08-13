The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, All India

Karunanidhi’s ‘true’ supporters with me: Alagiri takes on brother Stalin

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 2:15 pm IST

The statement assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of DMK's executive committee meet.

Alagiri, who visited his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, asserted that 'true relatives' and supporters of his father in Tamil Nadu are on his side. (Photo: ANI)
 Alagiri, who visited his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, asserted that 'true relatives' and supporters of his father in Tamil Nadu are on his side. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Days after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi, his eldest son M K Alagiri has hinted a power-related brawl with his brother and DMK working president M K Stalin.

Alagiri, who visited his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, asserted that “true relatives” and supporters of his father in Tamil Nadu are on his side.

“My father's true relatives are all are on my side. All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are only encouraging me. Only time will give the answers...that is all I am willing to say now,” Alagiri said.

The statement assumes significance as it comes a day ahead when the DMK's executive committee meets for the first time since Karunanidhi's death last Tuesday.

The party leadership will most likely be decided during the meet on August 14, news agency ANI reported.

However, the DMK had said that the meeting's agenda was to condole the death of Karunanidhi. All members of the committee have been asked to participate in the meeting without fail, which will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

A party leader said the executive meeting might consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK President.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in January 2014 for indulging in anti-party activities for a continued derogatory attack on party leaders.

Stalin was appointed the party's Working President in January 2017 after Karunanidhi reportedly took ill and found it difficult to run the party full-time.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: mk alagiri, mk stalin, dmk, dmk executive committee meet, m karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham