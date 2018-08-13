Karunanidhi’s ‘true’ supporters with me: Alagiri takes on brother Stalin

The statement assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of DMK's executive committee meet.

Chennai: Days after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi, his eldest son M K Alagiri has hinted a power-related brawl with his brother and DMK working president M K Stalin.

Alagiri, who visited his father’s memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, asserted that “true relatives” and supporters of his father in Tamil Nadu are on his side.

“My father's true relatives are all are on my side. All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are only encouraging me. Only time will give the answers...that is all I am willing to say now,” Alagiri said.

The statement assumes significance as it comes a day ahead when the DMK's executive committee meets for the first time since Karunanidhi's death last Tuesday.

The party leadership will most likely be decided during the meet on August 14, news agency ANI reported.

However, the DMK had said that the meeting's agenda was to condole the death of Karunanidhi. All members of the committee have been asked to participate in the meeting without fail, which will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

A party leader said the executive meeting might consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK President.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in January 2014 for indulging in anti-party activities for a continued derogatory attack on party leaders.

Stalin was appointed the party's Working President in January 2017 after Karunanidhi reportedly took ill and found it difficult to run the party full-time.

(With PTI inputs)