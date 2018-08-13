The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:12 PM IST

India, All India

Indians may live 4 yrs longer if country achieves WHO air quality standards: Study

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 8:28 pm IST

A group of researchers have proposed a slew of measures to overcome the issue that includes applying monetary charges on excess emissions.

The study noted more than 660 million Indians live in areas that exceed the country's standard for what is considered safe exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). (Representational Image)
 The study noted more than 660 million Indians live in areas that exceed the country's standard for what is considered safe exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Indians would live for about four years longer on an average if the country meets the WHO's air quality standards, according to a new study.

Noting that ambient air pollution alone may cost India more than USD 500 billion per year, it said it is causing hundreds of millions of people in the country to lead shorter and sicker lives.

A group of researchers have proposed a slew of measures to overcome the issue that includes applying monetary charges on excess emissions.

Indians would be able to live for about four years longer on an average if the country meets the WHO's air quality standards, the study said.

To help improve India's air quality, researchers from the University of Chicago and Harvard Kennedy School have laid out five key evidence-based policy recommendations in a new report titled 'A Roadmap Towards Cleaning India's Air', the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago said in a statement.

Moreover, if India were to meet the WHO's air quality standards, its people would live about four years longer on an average. The economic costs of pollution, through its impact on health care expenditures and workforce productivity, will be significant, it said.

The study noted more than 660 million Indians live in areas that exceed the country's standard for what is considered safe exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

For Delhi, the results of the odd-even scheme suggest driving restrictions may be most effective as emergency measures during the worst periods which is winter.

"The analysis found evidence of a 13 per cent reduction in PM2.5 concentrations during the January round. The effect was particularly large between 11 am and 2 pm, perhaps due to a reduction in traffic during the morning peak hours. In contrast, the analysis found no evidence of an effect during the April round. The absence of an April effect may have been due to greater dispersion caused by warmer temperatures," the study said.

It recommended improving emissions monitoring by better aligning incentives of auditors, providing regulators with real-time data on polluters' emissions, applying monetary charges for excess emissions, providing the public with information about polluters, and using markets to reduce abatement costs and pollution, according to the study.

"While the economic costs of pollution are high and there is no easy solution, we remain optimistic because of the incredible innovations currently being experimented with throughout India," Rohini Pande, a professor in Rafik Hariri University and co-director of Evidence for Policy Design (EPoD) at Harvard Kennedy School, was quoted in the statement.

Tags: who, air quality, excess emissions, india's air quality
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham