The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, All India

100 Cr aid inadequate, says Kerala min; Alphons terms remark ‘political’

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 7:26 pm IST

This comes day after Rajnath Singh granted Rs 100 Cr to flood-ravaged Kerala where 39 people have lost their lives.

An aerial view of the flooded locality of Aluva after heavy rains, in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)
  An aerial view of the flooded locality of Aluva after heavy rains, in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister K J Alphons on Monday termed Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's comment that the Centre's relief of Rs 100 crore for the flood-hit state was inadequate, a "political" one and alleged that he did not visit the worst-affected areas.

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sanctioned a grant of Rs 100 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala where 39 people have lost their lives in unprecedented rainfall, with the state pegging its damages at Rs 8,316 crore.

The Kerala government had sought an assistance of Rs 1,220 crore from the Centre to tide over the crisis.

On Monday, Isaac took to Twitter to say the "precious" Rs 100 crore was "from the regular disaster management fund due to Kerala".

Read: Rajnath Singh announces Rs 100 Cr immediate central relief to flood-hit Kerala

During a media interaction at the Indian Women's Press Club in the national capital, Union Tourism Minister Alphons said, "Thomas Isaac is complaining all the time. This is a completely political statement. During the UPA rule, the ministers from Kerala never visited the state in the event of a disaster unlike under the current regime.”

"We went there; the home minister, I, MoS (home) Kiren Rijiju, we all went. Isaac never visited his constituency Alleppey during these floods. What is he talking about? I have asked for a special package for Kerala," he added.

Alphons further said that there are clear guidelines for providing relief for disaster-hit states and the government has followed prescribed norms to offer assistance to Kerala. He said there was no scope for any "discrimination" against any state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said rebuilding affected areas will be arduous task and that he has been personally campaigning to get generous donations to the relief fund.

The state government is providing Rs 4 lakh for those who lost houses and Rs 6 lakh for those who lost land, apart from Rs 3,800 per family in affected parts. The usual range for the first two categories is around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and the Rs 3,800 aid is unprecedented.

Beyond these, the Kerala government has announced that it would provide compensation for farm-related damages by providing thrice the amount of what central rules mandate.

Tags: kerala rains, k j alphons, thomas isaac
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham