The Enforcement Directorate filed the charge sheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday.

Karti Chidambaram is former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed charge sheet against former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis Case case.

The ED filed the chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Next date of hearing is July 4.