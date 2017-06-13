VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi in news again after comment on daughters

Sadhvi Prachi was speaking at a private function in Badaun on Sunday night when she made this statement.

Lucknow: In yet another shocking statement, firebrand VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that if someone takes away your one daughter, you should bring back 100 daughters form that community.

She said that in Bulandshahr, girls belonging to the majority community were being picked up and beaten but the local administration was turning a blind eye to these developments.

“If they take away one daughter, you should bring 100 daughters form them and things will be back on rails,” she said.

The Sadhvi said that efforts were being made to align Hindu organisations and some people were donning a saffron “gamcha” for this purpose even though they did not have any link with Hindu organisations. She added that the government would soon give a befitting reply to such elements.

This is not the first time that Sadhvi Prachi has made such an objectionable statement. She hit the headlines when she said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was a Pakistani agent.

She was in the eye of storm when she claimed that “there were one or two terrorists sitting in Parliament”.

She also said that those who do not chant “Vande Mataram”, insult the national flag and those who indulge in cow slaughter have no right to live in India.

Though the BJP, on most of these occasions, has chosen to distance itself from Sadhvi Pra-chi’s statements, it has not criticised her either.

When contacted, the party spokespersons refused to comment on her latest statement and even feigned complete ignorance about the same.