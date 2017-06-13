The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:53 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court paves way for declaration of Neet results

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 2:14 am IST

The court taking note that 11.38L students will be affected if results are not declared, directed the auth-orities to proceed with the process.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the dec-ks for the declaration of results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet) examination held on May 7 for admission to medical and BDS courses across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Prafulla C. Pant and Deepak Gupta gave the nod to the CBSE to declare the results by staying an interim order of the Madurai bench of the Madras high court on May 24, restraining the CBSE from releasing the results. The court taking note of the submission that 11.38 lakh students will be affected if results are not dec-lared, directed the auth-orities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule of admissions fixed in 2016.

The bench said counselling and admission will be subject to the fi-nal orders in these appe-als. The bench issued notice to the students who had filed writ petiti-ons in Madras and Guja-rat high courts seeking their response and posted the matter for further hearing in July. The bench agreed to examine whether different questions papers can be set for the Neet, one in English, Hindi and oth-er regional languages and whether such an examination will affect the level playing field.

The apex court barred all high courts from entertaining fresh petitions against Neet. On May 24, the Madras HC acting on a batch of petitions from students who took Neet examination stayed the results.

It was argued that the CBSE had set different question papers in English and 10 regional languages.

 

Tags: supreme court, national eligibility cum entrance test, cbse

MOST POPULAR

1

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

2

Veteran Telugu poet C Narayana Reddy passes away at 85

3

B'luru police makes amusing puzzle for road safety awareness

4

Top 5 iPhone features you may not be aware about

5

SRK skips awards show to accompany Aryan for his nose surgery abroad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham