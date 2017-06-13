The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

India, All India

School bags distributed in Gujarat reveal hidden photo of Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 7:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 7:39 pm IST

some 12,000 school bags distributed in government-run primary schools in this tribal-dominated district bear the picture of Akhilesh Yadav.

The state education department has ordered an inquiry into how these bags ended up in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The state education department has ordered an inquiry into how these bags ended up in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Akhilesh Yadav may have lost power in Uttar Pradesh, but he can claim that he is ruling the roost in BJP-ruled Gujarat's Chhota Udepur.

For some 12,000 school bags distributed in government-run primary schools in this tribal-dominated district bear the picture of the Samajwadi Party leader.

The state education department has ordered an inquiry into how these bags ended up in Gujarat.

The school bags came with stickers of school enrolment drive of Gujarat government. However, beneath these stickers was a picture of a smiling Akhilesh Yadav.

The bags were distributed to students under the state government's `Shala Praveshotsav' programme, an annual drive to enrol students in class 1.

That they have Akhilesh's picture was first discovered by teachers at a school in Vasedi village when the stickers reading `Jilla Panchayat Shala Praveshotsav" came off.

District panchayat had procured 12,000 of these bags through an e-tender from a Surat-based company, said the district primary education officer Mahesh Prajapati.

Minister of state for education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said an inquiry will be conducted and "action will be taken" against those responsible for this goof-up.

The bags were apparently manufactured for distribution in Uttar Pradesh when the Samajwadi Party was in power. Opposition Congress took this opportunity to take a swipe at the BJP government.

"Instead of providing teachers, the government is distributing recycled bags of a former UP government by carrying out this drama of Shala Praveshotsav. It shows how serious the government is towards education," Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said.

Tags: up government, akhilesh yadav, school bags
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

2

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

3

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

4

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

5

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham