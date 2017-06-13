Mizoram: Won't restrict people's choice of food: Rajnath on 'beef banquet'

Hundreds of people at Aizawl participated in the 'beef ban bashing banquet' organised by a group to protest Centre’s ban on cattle sale.

Aizawl (Mizoram): Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people’s choice of food.

Responding to a question on a protest by locals against the central governments ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, Singh said there should be no restriction on one’s choice of food.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the chief ministers of four northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs will extend security-related expenditure to Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He added that the Ministry of External Affairs will formulate a policy on the free movement regime between Mizoram and Myanmar.

