J&K: 41 officials suspended in Kupwara over dereliction of duty

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 11:20 am IST
41 officials of various departments were found absent without authorisation and placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Srinagar: As many as 41 employees of various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district were on Monday suspended for allegedly being absent from duty.

Kupwara District Development Commissioner conducted surprise inspections at various offices and institutions located in Trehgam and Kralpora tehsils of the district, an official spokesman said.

During the surprise check, 41 officials of various departments were found absent without authorisation and placed under suspension with immediate effect, he said.

The spokesman said the heads of various departments were called upon to explain their position in the wake of absence of the employees from their respective headquarters and offices within three days, following which action will be taken accordingly against the erring officials.

The commissioner also cautioned officials to be present in their offices and do their duties and in the event of any dereliction, stern action as per norms would be taken against the erring officials, the spokesman said.

