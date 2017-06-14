The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 10:33 PM IST

India, All India

Control lust, avoid meat for healthy baby: Govt booklet advises pregnant women

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 9:03 pm IST

Minister Naik said that the booklet, published 3 years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women.

The booklet recommends hanging 'good and beautiful pictures' on bedroom walls, which, it says, will also have a positive impact on the foetus. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The booklet recommends hanging 'good and beautiful pictures' on bedroom walls, which, it says, will also have a positive impact on the foetus. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: Pregnant women should control lust, hang "beautiful" pictures on the wall and shun non-vegetarian food if they wish to have a healthy baby, a booklet released by the government's AYUSH ministry says.

The booklet --  'Mother and Child Care' – was distributed at a recent function in Delhi, presided over by the Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, ahead of the International Day for Yoga observed on June 21.

"Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred and lust. Avoid bad company and be with good people," the tract, issued by the government-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, says.

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women.

"The Booklet does not contain any advice on abstaining from sex," he said.

The booklet has a list of items that it believes pregnant women should steer clear of.

"Avoid tea, coffee, sugar, white flour products, garam masala, fried and oily items, egg and non-veg etc," it says. It advises them to have "spiritual" thoughts and read the life histories of "great personalities".

The booklet recommends hanging "good and beautiful pictures" on bedroom walls, which, it says, will also have a positive impact on the foetus.

"The booklet puts together relevant facts culled out from clinical practice in the fields of yoga and naturopathy. It also contains wisdom accumulated over many centuries of yogic practice," Naik says.

Tags: pregnancy, ayush, ayurveda, sex
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham