Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

India, All India

Not ready to accept or reject anything, wait for May 15: HD Deve Gowda

Published : May 13, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
On Saturday, after casting his vote, Deve Gowda had said his party expects possibility of forming government.

HD Deve Gowda asked people to wait for May 15. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bengaluru: After exit poll projections showed Janata Dal (Secular) emerging as the kingmaker in Karnataka, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he was not yet "prepared" to "accept or reject" anything. He further asked people to wait for the results day.

"I am not prepared to accept or reject anything, let's wait for May 15 (counting of votes), we will get to know the reality," he told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, after casting his vote, Deve Gowda had said that his party expects a possibility of forming the government.

"We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well," Gowda said.

Voting for 222 out 224 Assembly seats was held in the state on Saturday.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a possibility of hung parliament with BJP likely to emerge as the single largest party followed by the Congress. JD(S) is expected to be the kingmaker in the state.

(with ANI inputs)

Tags: karnataka assembly election 2018, hd deve gowda, exit polls, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

