The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict a tight race

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2018, 7:04 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 7:07 am IST

Most indicate possibility of a hung Assembly with JD(S) as kingmaker.

First-time voters show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 First-time voters show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru/New Delhi: A slew of exit polls that were released within hours of polls closing on Saturday predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with a hung Assembly as most likely, with JD(S) likely to emerge as the possible kingmaker.

Barring Times Now’s Today’s Chanakya poll which gave a clean majority to the BJP, predicting a near sweep by the party with 120 seats, all the other exit polls indicated the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state.

Exit polls by India Today-Axis My India (106-118), India TV-VMR (97) and Suvarna TV (106-118) gave the incumbent Congress government an edge. For the BJP, they predicted 79-92, 87 and 79-92, respectively.

However,  exit polls conducted by NewsX-CNX, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP News-CVoter said that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party. While Republic TV said BJP would get 104, ABP News-C Voter said the BJP would get 101-113 seats and NewsX-CNX said it would get 102-110 seats. These channels gave the Congress 78, 82-94 and 72-78 seats, respectively.

However, in almost all scenarios, the Janata Dal (Secular) emerges as a possible kingmaker. All polls predicted between 18-40 seats for the party which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP.

pollss

Times Now-VMR put the likely tally of the JD(S) at 28 while India Today put its figure at 22-30.The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP News-CVoter predicted JD (S) will get 37 and 18-31 seats. The Congress has relentlessly attacked the JD(S) as being the BJP’s “B-Team”. The H.D. Deve Gowda-led party alleged the Congress allegation was an effort to wean away its Muslim vote base. Muslims who form nearly 13 per cent of the state’s population are a crucial vote bank for the non-BJP outfits and many experts predicted that the Congress might have managed to swing the Muslim supporters of the JD(S) in its citadel of Old Mysuru region.

Voting took place in 222 seats of the 224 seat aseembly with 112, the halfway mark in the Karnataka Assembly. Elections were not held in two seats.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, exit polls, hd deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham