Enjoy weekend: Siddaramaiah tells Cong workers, a day after exit polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed exit polls as 'entertainment for the next 2 days'.

In his tweets, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: A day after exit polls hinted towards a hung assembly in Karnataka with BJP emerging as the largest single party followed by the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Congress workers and supporters not to worry about the forecasts.

Terming the exit polls as “entertainment for the next 2 days”, Siddaramaiah on Sunday morning, in his tweets, asked the party workers to “enjoy your weekend” and said “we are coming back”.

Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with JD(S) emerging as a likely kingmaker.

"Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days. Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can't swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown!

So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don't worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back," the Chief Minister said in his tweets.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress party will come back to power with complete majority and will get over 120 seats.

222 out of 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies voted on Saturday. Counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on Tuesday, May 15.

