Andhra: 14-yr-old girl raped for 4 months by TDP member 3 months pregnant now

The accused was known to the family and lured the victim with soft drinks. He even gave her Rs 100 to keep quiet.

The 14-yr-old fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where doctors were shocked to find her pregnant. (Representational Image)

Guntur: Just days after a nine-year-old girl was raped in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district by a rickshaw puller, a similar crime of horrific proportions has come to the fore.

A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped for four months by co-opted member and TDP worker Mahbub Vali in Dachepalli. However, the incident came to light only when the girl fell unconscious on Saturday. The minor's family rushed her to a hospital where doctors were shocked to find out that the girl was three months pregnant.

According to Dachepalli mandal police, the accused Mahbub Vali had repeatedly raped the minor girl for the past few months by threatening her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

According to a report in NDTV, the accused was known to the family and lured the victim with soft drinks and even gave her Rs 100 to keep quiet.

The probability of medical termination of the minor's pregnancy is not clear as yet.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been filed under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 6 sections of the POCSO Act, Dachepalli SI A Venkateswaralu told The New Indian Express.