PM Modi to address nation on Coronavirus lockdown extension

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 3:07 pm IST

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday

 Vehicles are seen at NH24 as central government offices have resumed working during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

