Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

India, All India

India extends visas of foreigners stranded over covid lockdown

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 6:04 pm IST

The foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the spread of the disease

Stranded UK citizens wait to board their flight at the Ahmedabad airport amid coronavirus lockdown. A special British Airways flight flew back UK citizens stranded in India. PTI photo
 Stranded UK citizens wait to board their flight at the Ahmedabad airport amid coronavirus lockdown. A special British Airways flight flew back UK citizens stranded in India. PTI photo

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30, the Home Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said all those foreigners whose regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation expired or would be expiring during February 1 (midnight) to April 30 (midnight), would be "extended till April 30 (midnight) on gratis basis, after making an online application by the foreigners".

The foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the spread of the disease.

In order to remove any kind of confusion, the home ministry had on March 28 granted consular services on gratis basis to the foreign nationals, presently staying in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, till April 30.

Earlier, the government had extended the regular and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus, till April 15.

The decision to extend the visa exemption till April 30 was apparently taken in view of the near certain extension of the onging lockdown till April 30.

It is also an indication that international flights, cancelled since March 25, will not resume before April 30.

Thousands of foreign nationals are stuck in the country since the imposition of the travel restrictions, and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

The ministry has also provided essential consular services through the office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.

Exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty, the ministry had said earlier.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in india, foreigners stranded in india, foreigners in india, india e-visa
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

MCD workers spray disinfectants at Malka Ganj area amid coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Resurgence of covid cases in China, Japan concern for us: India

A deserted taxi stand in Dubai (PTI photo)

19 Indians stuck in Dubai for 3 weeks, airport want to return home

Vehicles are seen at NH24 as central government offices have resumed working during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

PM Modi to address nation on Coronavirus lockdown extension

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners' Association members wearing protective suits screen residents of a housing society to detect COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Covid19 outbreak: How far has India reached in flattening the curve?

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham