Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

India, All India

Covid19 outbreak: How far has India reached in flattening the curve?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 2:41 pm IST

Aggressive testing and contact tracing needs to be taken up in the next fortnight to avoid the soaring rate of fatalities

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners' Association members wearing protective suits screen residents of a housing society to detect COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. PTI Photo
  Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners' Association members wearing protective suits screen residents of a housing society to detect COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Nearly 35 new coronavirus fatalities were reported on Monday, which puts the total toll in the country to 308. According to the health ministry, as many as 856 people have been cured of the virus and were discharged. The number of active cases in the country now stands at 7,987.

To understand these numbers, it is important draw comparison with other countries.

India's Covid19 cases crossed the 1,000 mark nearly 2 months after the first case was reported. After that, it took only 14 days for the cases to surge past 9,000

In the US, it took mere seven days for the cases to increase from 1,000 to 9,000.  In Germany too, the cases increased to 9,000 within 9 days from the 1,000 cases mark.

In contrast to these two countries, India still fares far behind in the total number of cases.

The low death toll and cases being reported may be attributed to the nation-wide lock down imposed on March 24th, or to the testing per a million population being carried out in the country.

A day after the lock down was announced, on March 25th, the total number of cases stood at 657, a rise of 131 cases from the previous day.

In the two weeks since the lock down was announced, more than 8,000 people tested positive, with an average of 450 cases per day, as opposed to USA, with more than 15,000 daily cases on an average and Germany with an average of 3,500 cases per day

However, the low rate of cases in the country could also be attributed to low rate of testing per a million population.

According to World Meter's data, in Germany, nearly 15,000 per million population is being tested for Covid19 symptoms. In the US, 7,000 per million as opposed to only 129 tests per million in India.

But, like the cases, the mortality rate in the country too, is much lower than other countries like USA and Italy. On March 25th, on the first day of lock down, there were 12 deaths in the country, as opposed to April 12th, when 39 deaths were reported.

Many states across the country have already extended the lock down for another two weeks. But could a mere lock down flatten the curve of the pandemic in the country?

As WHO’s director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on to “test test test” to detect the COVID19 cases, aggressive testing and contact tracing needs to be taken up across the country in the next fortnight to avoid the soaring rate of fatalities that other countries are currently experiencing

Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak, flattening the curve
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

MCD workers spray disinfectants at Malka Ganj area amid coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Resurgence of covid cases in China, Japan concern for us: India

A deserted taxi stand in Dubai (PTI photo)

19 Indians stuck in Dubai for 3 weeks, airport want to return home

Vehicles are seen at NH24 as central government offices have resumed working during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

PM Modi to address nation on Coronavirus lockdown extension

A pilot (unseen) operates a Japanese spray machine for sanitizing a locality amid coronavirus lockdown. PTI photo

13 patients in Odisha cured of coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham