Andhra Pradesh to distribute 5.3 crore free masks in the state

The CM has directed officials to distribute three masks to each person

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has on Sunday decided to distribute masks to 5.3 crore people of the state free of cost to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 at the CM camp office at Tadepalli. The Chief Minister has directed officials to distribute three masks to each person in the state as early as possible for safety purposes.

The survey of 1.43 crore families, out of a total of 1.47 crore, has been completed, while Covid-19 tests would be conducted to 45,000 persons in affected zones.

During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to a medical examination by the field staff. Doctors were asked to carry out tests on 9,107 among them. However, a cautious Reddy has ordered officials to conduct tests on all 32,349 members.

Reddy sought details on clusters, red zones and hotspot in the state and instructed officials to prioritise high-risk patients, such as senior citizens, BP, diabetic and other diseased patients.

Instructing officials to ensure implementation of social distancing everywhere, Reddy said that markings will be mandatory at all supermarkets, shops, and Rythu Bazaars. Clusters and zones should be updated regularly, based on level of virus infections, he added.

