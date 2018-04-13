The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: After Cong, BJP lawmakers seen relishing snacks during fast

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 1:06 pm IST

Two BJP members were found relishing sandwiches and chips as party, led by PM Modi, observed a day's fast across India.

The BJP leaders were seen snacking on sandwiches and chips in a video that went viral. (Screengrab | ANI)
 The BJP leaders were seen snacking on sandwiches and chips in a video that went viral. (Screengrab | ANI)

Pune: After Congress leaders were seen munching on ‘chole-bhature’ ahead of the day-long fast that the party observed earlier this week over a variety of issues, Maharashtra BJP leaders left the Narendra Modi government red-faced with some of its legislators found snacking on sandwiches and chips as the party along with the Prime Minister and national president Amit Shah observed a nation-wide fast on Thursday.

Two BJP legislators -- Bhimrao Tapkir and Sanjay Bhegade alias Bala -- were filmed 'breaking' their fast mid-way during an official meeting convened in the Pune Council Hall by Guardian Minister Girish Bapat.

A video clipping of the two relishing on sandwiches and chips went viral on social media and was broadcast by television channels, even as embarrassed state BJP leaders kept mum.

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan said that the "drama of fasting will not work anymore" as the people are no longer interested in government's false promises.

"In Pune, the BJP leaders were seen enjoying snacks in the middle of the fast, elaborate arrangements were made for serving snacks before launching the 'fast' and after completing it. This fast is just a farce," Chavan said dismissively during a media briefing.

"If somebody eats three hours before a fast, BJP finds it objectionable, but it is okay for them if they eat during the fast. The reason behind today's fasting programme is bogus, the sentiments are bogus and the fast itself is bogus," said state Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Also Read: Congress in row over ‘feast before fast’

Incidentally, it is not clear how the video clip of the BJP legislators enjoying the snack during the fast came into the public domain as the party had issued strict instructions against any publicity stunts on social media networks.

The call for a day-long fast by the BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given to protest the disruption and washout of the second half of parliament's budget session.

The BJP alleged that the Congress did not allow parliament to function, initially on account of the bank scams. Thereafter, the YSR Congress and TDP created protested over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh and moved no-confidence motions against the government.

Tags: bjp, fast, maharashtra bjp leaders, bhimrao tapkir, sanjay bhegade
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

2

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

3

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

4

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

5

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham