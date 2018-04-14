The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 13, 2018

Two BJP ministers, who supported Kathua gangrape accused, resign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh had attended the event organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch.

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also said that the BJP ministers who took part in a rally in support of the accused had no right to be in the cabinet. (Photo: Facebook | @justiceforasifa)
 Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also said that the BJP ministers who took part in a rally in support of the accused had no right to be in the cabinet. (Photo: Facebook | @justiceforasifa)

New Delhi: Two BJP ministers, who had backed the accused men in the Kathua rape case, resigned on Friday evening. 

Commerce and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh, who took part in a rally to support the Kathua gangrape accused, had to resign due to pressure. 

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had expressed her displeasure and asked BJP to remove ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh from their positions, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also said that the BJP ministers who took part in a rally in support of the accused had no right to be in the cabinet. 

"Mehbooba Mufti will have to decide whether she is ready to work with those ministers who are trying to save the killers of the girl," the former chief minister told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

