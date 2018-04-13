Kathua rape: 2 BJP ministers instigated trouble, Cong demands answers

2 BJP ministers- Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga-- had gone to the place of agitation last month.

The body of the girl, from the Bakherwal community, was recovered from Rasana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. (Photo: Facebook | @justiceforasifa)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to come clean on the alleged involvement of two of her cabinet ministers in instigating trouble in Kathua region following the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl.

According to reports, the two BJP ministers- Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga-- had gone to the place of agitation at Rasana in Kathua last month.

"The Chief Minister should clarify her stand on the involvement of two senior ministers instigating trouble in Kathua with regard to the brutal murder and rape of an eight-year-old nomad girl Asifa," JKPCC chairman G A Mir said.

He said both the ministers should have been sacked on day one for giving "communal colour" to the shameful act of rape and murder.

"The inaction on part of the Chief Minister amounts to shielding them (ministers)," the Congress leader added.