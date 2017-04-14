The Asian Age | News

Provide new EVMs or conduct civic elections on ballot paper: UP poll panel to EC

Published : Apr 13, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 8:56 pm IST

The red-flagging by the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission assumes significance in the wake of ongoing political controversy of the authenticity of polls conducted using EVMs. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to either provide new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or allow them to conduct the municipal polls using ballot paper.

"The upcoming municipal polls cannot be held on EVMs from 2006 batch due to technical faults," the State Election Commission's letter read.

The local body elections will be held in July in Uttar Pradesh.

In the last municipal elections in 2011, EVMs were used.

The red-flagging by the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission assumes significance in the wake of ongoing political controversy of the authenticity of polls conducted using EVMs.

