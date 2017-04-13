The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India, All India

Criminal cases against 50 per cent of Delhi MLAs: Govt to RS

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 12:13 pm IST

The AAP, which at present has 65 MLAs in 70-member Delhi Assembly, said that most of the cases against its MLAs are ‘politically motivated’.

Delhi Assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi Assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Half of the MLAs in Delhi have criminal cases registered against them, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police has registered criminal cases against 35 Delhi MLAs, Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State in the Home Ministry, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The AAP, which at present has 65 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, has maintained that most of the cases against its legislators are "politically motivated".

To a question over the ongoing 'Office of Profit' row, Ahir said, "The Election Commission has informed that out of four references received against Delhi MLAs under the Government of NCT Delhi Act, 1991, on the grounds of holding 'Office of Profit', opinion of the poll panel has been given to the competent authority in respect of two references till date."

Currently, the Election Commission is hearing a complaint against 21 AAP MLAs, appointed as parliamentary secretaries, for allegedly holding Office of Profit.

Tags: delhi mlas, criminal cases, rajya sabha, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What's in store for you with the Windows 10 Creators Update?

2

Sonam has interesting response to Abhay's criticism on fairness cream endorsement

3

US Sikhs launch million-dollar awareness to push back on hate crime

4

How to install Windows 10 updates without an internet connection

5

1,470 economists send Trump letter to support immigrants

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham