Thursday, Apr 13, 2017

India, All India

Bypoll results: Counting underway in 10 seats; BJP leads in Delhi, AAP third

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 10:40 am IST

Vote counting Bhind began with beefed-up security arrangements as assured by the District Magistrate Kiran Gopal

Counting of votes underway in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Counting of votes underway in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Counting of votes began on Thursday for the recently-held bypolls across 10 Assembly constituencies in eight states - Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Most of the results will be out by noon, said an election official.

Elections were held on Sunday in Rajouri Garden (Delhi), Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaji (Assam).

The BJP appeared to be headed for a victory in the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency after the end of fifth round of counting, relegating the incumbent AAP to the third position.

BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa was ahead of his Congress rival Meenakshi Chandela and AAP's Harjeet Singh was trailing on the third position.

In Karnataka, the results will be crucial for the BJP and Congress as it will reveal the mood of the state, which will go for Assembly elections next year.

Current trends:

Karnataka: Congress leads in Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats after first round of counting.

Delhi: Vote count for Rajouri Garden shows BJP at 17459, Congress: 14459, AAP: 3395 after the seventh round.

West Bengal: TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya leading by 2935 votes from Kanthi Dakshin.

Himachal Pradeesh: BJP’s Anil Dhiman leading on Bhoranj seat by 1364 votes.

Assam: BJP leading by 2752 votes from Dhemaji.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading in Bandhavgarh and Ater.

Jharkhand: BJP gets 2467 votes, while JMM 2008 in second round of counting in Litipara.

Rajasthan: BJP's Shobha Rani Kushavah leading from Dholpur.

Repolling is underway in 38 booths of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency today after the Election Commission order following violence in the April 9 by-election, in which 8 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Delhi's Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jarnail Singh quit to fight for the Punjab Assembly elections in February.

Voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) are being used at all the 166 polling stations of the west Delhi constituency, following the AAP's allegations that the EVMs were tampered with.

