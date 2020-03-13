Friday, Mar 13, 2020 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

Iran Air plane brings Indians to Mumbai

Iran is one of the worst-affected nationss by the coronavirus outbreak and the govt has been working to bring back stranded Indians

Mumbai: An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the airport here on Friday afternoon, according to an official.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.

The number of passengers onboard the Iran Air plane could not be immediately ascertained.

An official told PTI that the Iran Air flight landed at the Mumbai airport at around 12.08 pm.

The passengers would be taken to Jaisalmer on an Air India aircraft, another official said.

On Thursday, a Defence spokesperson said around 120 Indians would be brought to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and quarantined at an Army facility there.

“They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration,” Defence Spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh had said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, said there are over 6,000 Indians in various provinces of Iran.

Coronavirus outbreak is a matter of “great concern” and the government's initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, he had said.

