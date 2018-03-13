Supreme Court pulls up CBI, ED over delay in 2G probe

If the probe is taken to its logical conclusion then Mr Chidambaram may be in trouble for granting approval.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for the inordinate delay in completing the probe in the 2G case relating to Aircel Maxis on the alleged involvement of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and other issues and granted six months for completion of the investigation.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha asked both the CBI and ED to give a status report in two weeks on the progress of investigation. The pending probes include that by the CBI into the role of Malaysian accused T. Anant Krishnan and Ralph Marshall in the Aircel-Maxis deal, and that by the CBI regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval for Aircel-Maxis deal.

If the probe is taken to its logical conclusion then Mr Chidambaram may be in trouble for granting approval. The ED is also looking into the money laundering aspects of the Aircel-Maxis deal. This includes the probe into Karti Chidambaram’s role in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Mishra told attorney-general K.K. Venugopal “it is a very important case and the country must know the results, whatever may be the decision. Why this investigation taking too long and what are the reasons for delay. Is anybody behind the delay? You can’t keep this country in dark. This matter coming to us after four years and now you have to give all answers. You shall complete the investigation in six months and submit status report in 2 weeks. We want all answers to the questions raised by CAG in his report”.