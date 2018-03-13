The Asian Age | News



Kejriwal's advisor quizzed over chief secy 'assault' quits, cites personal reasons

Jain was appointed to the post in Sept last year, days after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

Jain had not been coming to the chief minister's office since the incident and had gone on a week-long medical leave, the sources said. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: VK Jain, the advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has resigned citing personal reasons and family commitments, days after he was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, sources said on Tuesday.

"VK Jain has resigned from the post of advisor to the Delhi chief minister citing personal reasons and family commitment," one of the sources told news agency PTI.

He has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor, the source added.

He was appointed to the post in September last year, days after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The board is chaired by Kejriwal.

Jain had not been coming to the chief minister's office since the incident and had gone on a week-long medical leave, the sources said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at the chief minister's residence in the evening of February 19.

Delhi Police had last week told a court that during interrogation, Jain disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan surrounded the chief secretary and saw them assaulting him at Kejriwal's residence.

However, Jain had earlier said that he did not see anything as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.

The alleged assault on Prakash took place in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

In solidarity with Prakash, IAS officers as well as Civil Services officers of Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have not been attending meetings with AAP ministers, and only maintaining written communication with them.

The joint forum of the Delhi government employees has demanded action against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

