The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 PM IST

India, All India

Unwed mother allowed to remove father's name from child's birth proof

ANI
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 8:53 pm IST

A bench directed the BMC to issue a fresh certificate, with the space for the name of biological father left blank.

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Representational Image)
 She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of a 22-year-old unwed mother from the city who had sought that the name of her daughter's biological father be removed from her birth certificate.

A bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a fresh certificate, with space for the name of biological father left blank.

The bench, however, rejected the woman's prayer that the father's name be removed from all records of the BMC.

"The Registration of Births and Deaths Act mandates that at the time of the birth of a child, the biological father or mother provide the names of both parents, their addresses, occupations, etc. The BMC then enters the same in its records as per the provisions of the Act and the birth certificate is issued on the basis of above entries," the bench said.

"The BMC's power to amend the entries thus made in its records is limited. Therefore this court can not direct that the name of the biological father be deleted from the entire records," the judges said.

The petition said that the woman gave birth to the child out of wedlock in November 2013.

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said.

The father's name should be removed from the child's birth certificate as well as from the corporation's records, she demanded.

The BMC rejected her application, saying that an amendment can be carried out only if any entry in the birth certificate or records is erroneous.

At the time of the birth of the child, the petitioner had willingly disclosed the name and occupation of the biological father, the BMC claimed.

The child's biological father -- who was summoned by the court -- stated that he had no objection to his name being removed.

The bench also relied on the 2015 landmark judgement of the Supreme Court which stated that single mothers cannot be compelled to disclose the name of their child's biological father in the birth certificate.

Tags: bombay high court, bmc, unwed mother, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sreejesh makes comeback, Sardar dropped from CWG bound India squad

2

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

3

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

4

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

5

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham