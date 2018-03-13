The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 PM IST

India, All India

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 7:19 pm IST

RBI said the decision to discontinue practice of LoUs and LoCs for trade finance comes into force with immediate effect.

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: In a major decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday banned banks from issuing Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) -- instruments used allegedly by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi to defraud state-owned PNB of Rs nearly 13,000 crore in connivance of bank officials.

The RBI said the decision to discontinue the practice of LoUs and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for trade finance comes into force with immediate effect.

"On a review of the extant guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs for Trade Credits for imports into India by AD Category–I banks with immediate effect," the central bank said in a notification.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported fraudulent issuance of LoUs/ Foreign Letters of Credit for payment of import bills and fraudulent transactions in accounts, amounting to Rs 12,967.86 crore, to the RBI through its fraud monitoring reporting system.

A multi-agency probe, including by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been launched into the PNB fraud.

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions.

Tags: rbi, letters of undertaking, nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb fraud
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

