The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 02:42 PM IST

India, All India

8 CRPF jawans killed, 6 injured as Maoists blow up vehicle in C'garh's Sukma

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
 The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Raipur: Eight personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when suspected Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, an official said. 

Six CRPF personnel are injured, out of which four are critical, news agency ANI reported.

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from here, a paramilitary official told PTI. 

"Eight paramilitary personnel, belonging to the 212th battalion, were killed in the blast," he said. 

The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, he said. 

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

The attack comes almost 11 months after 25 CRPF jawans were killed by a gang of nearly 300 Naxals at a construction site in Sukma.

Then Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had termed the attack as a “classic case of mindless killing”.

Also Read: 25 CRPF jawans killed in Sukma Naxal strike

12 jawans of the CRPF were killed in the same district in March last year.

However, state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra told the state Legislative Assembly in February that as many as 300 Naxals were reportedly killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh in the last two years.

Tags: crpf, sukma attack, crpf jawans, naxals, maoists
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

2

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

3

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

4

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

5

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham