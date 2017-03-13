The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:44 AM IST

India, All India

Goa: Parrikar set to be CM, more MLAs back BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 12:39 am IST

Suresh Prabhu tipped to be next defence minister.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Manohar Parrikar is all set to head back to home state Goa as the next chief minister, where the BJP managed to get the required numbers to retain power. The BJP won back former ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), got a new ally in Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the support of two Independent MLAs. Saturday’s poll results had thrown up a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 13 seats and the Congress 17 in the 40-member Assembly. But the BJP managed to get three MGP, three GFP and two Independent MLAs to reach the halfway mark of 21. While the BJP is also in touch with the NCP, that won one seat, the latter was yet to officially reach out to the BJP.

Though there was no official confirmation on whether or not Mr Parrikar had resigned from the Union Cabinet, senior Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP’s election in-charge for Goa, said the state unit had requested that Mr Parrikar be the chief minister, which was “agreed” to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the parliamentary board of the party. The name of railway minister Suresh Prabhu is doing the rounds as Mr Parrikar’s possible successor.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar also said the central leadership had agreed that Mr Parrikar should head the BJP legislature party in the state.

Mr Parrikar met Goa governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday evening along with Mr Gadkari, 13 party MLAs, three Maharas-htrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs, three Goa Forward Party and three Independent MLAs. The halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly is 21 and the BJP has 22 MLAs on its side. Sources said two BJP MLAs had also indicated they were ready to vacate their seats for Mr Parrikar to be elected to the House. Ever since the Assembly elections were announced, the Goa BJP unit has been demanding that Mr Parrikar return to the state. He was also the party’s “star campaigner”.

Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh accused the BJP of “horse-trading, promising sums, ministries, corporations and SUVs to non-BJP MLAs to get their support”.

“I have never seen in any other state where a political party which has been rejected outright, where the CM has lost, six ministers have lost, yet are staking claim to forming the government,” the senior Congress leader said. He said the BJP should accept defeat as the people of Goa had rejected the party.

Earlier on Sunday, the newly-elected BJP MLAs unanimously backed Mr Parrikar as state legislature party leader, while the MGP too said it would support a government led by Mr Parrikar.

The MGP had snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections over former CM Laxmikant Parsekar’s style of functioning. Mr Parsekar lost his Mandrem seat to his Congress opponent this time, and tendered his resignation earlier during the day.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs also passed a resolution urging party president Amit Shah to nominate Mr Parrikar as leader of the legislature party.

The MGP also passed a resolution extending support to the BJP if it forms government under the leadership of Mr Parrikar.

Tags: manohar parrikar, bjp, nitin gadkari, suresh prabhu, goa forward party, mridula sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

2

Social media causing people to have less sex

3

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

4

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

5

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham