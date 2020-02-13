Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

Naveen Patnaik’s assets grow by Rs 4.5cr

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
As per the statement, Naveen now owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore which include movable property worth Rs 62.66 crore.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik continues to be the richest among his council of ministers while state panchayati raj minister Pratap Jena’s net worth grew by a whopping Rs 4.5 crore in a single year, a statement of assets of all ministers of the state released on Tuesday evening said.

In 2019, Naveen owned assets worth Rs 63.87 crore. As per his property list, he has an Ambassador car of 1980 model that is valued at around Rs 8,905 and he possesses jewellery worth about Rs 2, 12,252.

The CM has deposits over Rs 40 lakh in two branches of State Bank of India at Hiinjlicut of Ganjam district and Padampur in Bargarh during the general elections last year, added the statement.

The CM has a farm land and building in an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village valued at Rs 10, 75, 51,071, as per the valuation done in March 2017.

Similarly, Naveen owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property situated in New Delhi valued at Rs 43.36 crore. Besides, the BJD president owns two-third share of Naveen Niwas worth over RS 9.52 crore, as on August 18, 2017.

Interestingly, the five-time chief minister has not been able to repay the loan of `15 lakh that he borrowed from his elder sister, Gita Mehta on March 9, 2015.

