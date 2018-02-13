The Asian Age | News



India, All India

Twice in 2 months, coast guard captures 7 Pak fishermen off Gujarat coast

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 5:25 pm IST

The boat was intercepted and brought ashore for investigation along with the seven crew members.

The fishing boat, 'Al-Hilal', was detected inside Indian waters around 16 nautical miles off the coast of Jakhau in Kutch region by the Indian Coast Guard. (Photo: AFP)
 The fishing boat, 'Al-Hilal', was detected inside Indian waters around 16 nautical miles off the coast of Jakhau in Kutch region by the Indian Coast Guard. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday apprehended seven Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat for venturing into Indian waters off Gujarat coast.

"The fishing boat, 'Al-Hilal', was detected inside Indian waters around 16 nautical miles off the coast of Jakhau in Kutch region by the Indian Coast Guard Ship 'MeeraBen'," a defence statement said.

The boat, with seven crew members on board, was eventually intercepted and brought ashore for investigation along with the seven crew members, it said.

In December 2017, six Pak fishermen were nabbed by the Coast Guard for catching the fish inside Indian waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Earlier in November, as many as 15 Pakistani fishermen on two boats were apprehended by the Coast Guard for venturing into Indian waters off Gujarat coast.

Tags: indian coast guard, international maritime boundary line, pak fishermen arrested
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

